Parliamentary committees can examine public officials’ accountability – Mayadunne

Posted by Editor on July 21, 2025 - 2:57 pm

A special workshop was held in Parliament on July 15, 2025, to enhance the understanding of public officials on the role of Parliamentary oversight committees, the Committee on Public Enterprises (CoPE) and the Committee on Public Accounts (CoPA).

The session was led by former Auditor General and former senior consultant to CoPE and CoPA, Mr. S.C. Mayadunne, who served as the main resource person. In his presentation, Mr. Mayadunne emphasized that public officials can be held accountable before Parliamentary Committees for the responsibilities assigned to them. He underscored the critical role these Committees play in promoting transparency and good governance.

Mr. Mayadunne also gave a detailed explanation of the structure, powers, and functions of CoPE and CoPA, highlighting how their oversight helps Parliament ensure the proper use of public resources.

The workshop was organized on the request of CoPE Chairperson Dr. Nishantha Samaraweera and CoPA Chairperson Aravinda Senarath. It brought together Secretaries of Ministries and Heads of public institutions that fall under the purview of these Committees. The aim was to build a stronger understanding of their roles in the context of Parliamentary accountability.

Among the senior officials who attended were Secretary to the Prime Minister G. Pradeep Saputhanthri, Acting Auditor General Mr. G.H.D. Dharmapala, Assistant Secretary General Mr. Hansa Abeyrathna, Director of Legislative Services and Acting Director of Communication Mr. M. Jayalath Perera, along with several senior representatives from various public institutions.

Mr. Mayadunne also stressed the importance of how information is presented to the Committees. He stated that facts provided by public officials should be precise, accurate, complete, relevant, and easy to understand. Presentations must be made respectfully, with full awareness of the procedures involved. He reminded attendees that the core purpose of Parliamentary oversight is to ensure accountability from the Executive.

The workshop concluded with a productive discussion, highlighting the need for strong institutional cooperation and readiness to support the Parliamentary oversight process and uphold democratic governance.