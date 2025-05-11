Semini Iddamalgoda arrested over financial fraud warrants

Sri Lankan actress Semini Iddamalgoda was taken into custody by the Welikada Police last evening (May 10) in connection with seven outstanding warrants related to financial fraud.

According to police, the warrants were issued by the courts in Tangalle, Matara, and Colombo.

She is scheduled to be produced before the Colombo Chief Magistrate today (May 11).