Death toll rises to 21 in Gerandi Ella bus accident

Posted by Editor on May 11, 2025 - 12:39 pm

The number of fatalities has risen following a tragic accident in which a Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) bus plunged into a precipice in the Gerandi Ella area of Ramboda this morning (May 11).

As of 11:55 AM, the death toll had increased to 21.

The accident occurred on the Nuwara Eliya–Gampola main road. According to police, more than 35 passengers were injured and were admitted to the Nuwara Eliya and Kotmale hospitals.

The SLTB bus was traveling from Kataragama to Kurunegala via Nuwara Eliya when it veered off the road and fell down a slope.