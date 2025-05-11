President Anura expresses deep sorrow over Kotmale bus accident

Posted by Editor on May 11, 2025 - 8:01 pm

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has expressed deep shock and sadness over the tragic bus accident that occurred this morning (May 11) in the Garadi Ella area along the Nuwara Eliya–Gampola main road in Kotmale.

In a statement issued today (May 11), the President extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the incident and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

The President also directed that a sum of Rs. 1 million from the President’s Fund be granted to each individual who lost their life in the accident. Arrangements have been made to quickly disburse these funds to the next of kin of the deceased through the President’s Fund.

In addition to this support, affected families will also receive compensation through the Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) and relevant insurance schemes.

President Dissanayake highlighted the growing concern over the increasing number of road accidents in the country. He said the government is now working on a comprehensive and long-term strategy to prevent such tragedies in the future.

He stressed the importance of stricter enforcement of traffic laws and the need to improve driver attitudes and awareness. He added that a special program to address these issues is being planned under the “Clean Sri Lanka” initiative.

The President also assured the public that immediate instructions had been given to security and health authorities to provide all necessary medical care and to take prompt action in treating the injured.

The tragic accident in Kotmale has raised fresh concerns about road safety, and the President’s response signals the government’s intention to take stronger measures to protect lives on the roads.

