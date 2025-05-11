Maduruoya helicopter crash: Defence Ministry thanks civilians and rescuers

Posted by Editor on May 11, 2025 - 8:51 pm

Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Defence has expressed deep gratitude to local residents, medical teams, and emergency responders for their swift and coordinated efforts following the Bell 212 helicopter crash on May 9, 2025 at the Special Forces Camp in Maduruoya.

The accident occurred during rehearsals for a passing-out parade display performance. Thanks to the quick response of the Maduruoya community, staff from Aralaganwila Divisional Hospital and Polonnaruwa Base Hospital, as well as fire and ambulance services, the victims received immediate rescue and medical attention.

In a statement, the Ministry highlighted the crucial role played by local civilians, whose prompt and selfless actions greatly supported the rescue mission. Their cooperation demonstrated the strong bond between the armed forces and the public, emphasizing a shared dedication to protecting lives and national security.

The Ministry also praised the medical teams, especially at Polonnaruwa Hospital, for their professional handling of emergency care, and the fire and ambulance teams for their efficient and well-coordinated response at the crash site.

The Ministry, together with the Army, Navy, and Air Force, thanked everyone involved in the operation, noting their resilience, teamwork, and selfless service during the crisis.

