Five military personnel killed in Maduru Oya helicopter crash

Posted by Editor on May 9, 2025 - 11:15 am

A Bell 212 helicopter belonging to the Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF) crashed into the Maduru Oya Reservoir this morning (May 9) during a demonstration at a passing-out ceremony of the Air Force.

There were 12 tri-forces personnel on board at the time of the crash. All of them were rescued and admitted to hospital, but five were later pronounced dead due to critical injuries.

The SLAF confirmed that the deceased include two Sri Lanka Air Force Helicopter Gunmen and three Army Special Forces (SF) personnel.

The remaining seven individuals, who are also members of the tri-forces, are currently receiving treatment for their injuries.

UPDATE – 11:30 AM:

Another Special Forces (SF) soldier who was on board the Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF) Bell 212 helicopter that crashed into the Maduru Oya Reservoir this morning (May 9) has died from his injuries while being treated in hospital, the SLAF said.

This raises the death toll to six, while six other injured military personnel are still receiving treatment in hospital.