Sri Lanka President congratulates new pope

Posted by Editor on May 9, 2025 - 1:00 pm

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has congratulated His Holiness Pope Leo XIV on being elected as the new leader of the Catholic Church.

In a message shared on X (formerly Twitter), the President said the Pope’s new role carries great responsibility. He wished the Pope strength and wisdom as he leads the Catholic faithful.

The President also expressed hope that Pope Leo XIV’s leadership would bring hope and inspiration to people around the world.

He ended the message with warm regards from Sri Lanka.