Sri Lanka Government issues safety notice for nationals in Iran and Israel

Posted by Editor on June 14, 2025 - 7:20 pm

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism of Sri Lanka has issued a safety notice for all Sri Lankan nationals currently residing in Iran and Israel, as well as for their families back home, due to rising tensions in the region.

The Ministry is urging all Sri Lankans in these countries to remain alert and cautious in light of the current situation.

In case of emergency, Sri Lankan citizens can contact the following for 24/7 assistance:

1. Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Colombo

Phone:

+94 112 325 373

+94 112 325 375

+94 112 207 200

+94 112 207 207

+94 112 446 091

+94 112 333 450

+94 112 430 220

cypher@mfa.gov.lk

2. Sri Lanka Embassy – Tehran, Iran

Phone:

+98 939 205 5161

+98 991 205 7522 (Sinhala/English)

+98 936 636 0260

3. Sri Lanka Embassy – Tel Aviv, Israel

Phone (WhatsApp only):

+94 71 844 7305

+94 71 683 3513

+94 71 974 2095

The Ministry continues to monitor the situation closely and advises citizens to stay updated through official channels.

Families in Sri Lanka are also encouraged to use the provided contact details for any concerns related to their loved ones abroad.