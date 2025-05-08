One injured in shooting incident near temple in Kottawa

Posted by Editor on May 8, 2025 - 8:35 pm

One person has reportedly been injured in a shooting incident that occurred this evening (May 8) near a temple in the Malapalla area of Kottawa, police said.

The victim was admitted to the Homagama Hospital for treatment.

According to police, the incident took place close to a temple, and an investigation has been launched into the shooting.