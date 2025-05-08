One injured in shooting incident near temple in Kottawa
Posted by Editor on May 8, 2025 - 8:35 pm
One person has reportedly been injured in a shooting incident that occurred this evening (May 8) near a temple in the Malapalla area of Kottawa, police said.
The victim was admitted to the Homagama Hospital for treatment.
According to police, the incident took place close to a temple, and an investigation has been launched into the shooting.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- One injured in shooting incident near temple in Kottawa May 8, 2025
- IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon summoned before committee over alleged abuse of power May 8, 2025
- EU urges Sri Lanka to align laws with International standards to keep GSP+ trade benefits May 8, 2025
- World Bank grants Sri Lanka $1 Billion loan May 8, 2025
- World Bank President visits Sri Lanka after two decades, pledges development support May 8, 2025