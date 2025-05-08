IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon summoned before committee over alleged abuse of power

Posted by Editor on May 8, 2025 - 6:49 pm

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Deshabandu Tennakoon has been officially informed to appear before the “Committee of Inquiry to inquire and report its findings on IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon in respect of acts of gross abuse of power” on May 19, 2025.

This is the first time the Committee has requested IGP Tennakoon to be present for questioning. The Committee has already held several meetings at the Parliament premises regarding the matter.

The summons marks the beginning of formal investigations into allegations of serious misuse of authority by the Police Chief.

Further proceedings are expected to follow after his appearance.