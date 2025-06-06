Gayantha quits committee probing Dayasiri
Chief Opposition Whip Gayantha Karunathilaka has stepped down from the three-member committee appointed to investigate and report on a complaint regarding the conduct of Attorney-at-Law and Member of Parliament Dayasiri Jayasekara.
Speaker of Parliament Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne informed the House of this development today (June 6), during the commencement of parliamentary proceedings.
Accordingly, the Speaker announced that Attorney-at-Law and MP Rauff Hakeem has been appointed to replace Gayantha Karunathilaka on the committee.
On May 23, 2025, Speaker Wickramaratne announced the formation of the committee in response to a complaint concerning MP Jayasekara’s conduct within the Parliament chamber on May 20, 2025.
With today’s update, the reconstituted committee is now chaired by MP Hemali Weerasekara, with the other members being Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism Vijitha Herath, and Attorney-at-Law and MP Rauff Hakeem.
