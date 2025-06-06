Sri Lanka plots offseason tourism boost

A high-level discussion to explore new strategies for attracting tourists during Sri Lanka’s offseason was held this afternoon (June 6) at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.

The meeting was chaired by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and brought together key figures from the tourism industry.

The main focus was on promoting Sri Lanka as a year-round travel destination. Discussions covered the use of digital marketing to strengthen the country’s tourism brand, improving workforce skills through training, and encouraging more foreign investment in the tourism sector.

Challenges facing the industry were also discussed. Officials from the Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau shared details about current initiatives already in place to support the sector.

President Dissanayake announced plans to set up a special unit at the Presidential Secretariat to coordinate all tourism-related institutions more effectively.

The government’s “Clean Sri Lanka” programme was also highlighted, receiving praise from stakeholders. Participants discussed how this environmental campaign could be tied into tourism promotion efforts.

The meeting was attended by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism Vijitha Herath; Senior Additional Secretary to the President Roshan Gamge; Chairman of the Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau Buddhika Hewawasam; Chairman of the Sri Lanka Association of Inbound Tour Operators (SLAITO) Nalin Jayasundara; as well as hotel owners, entrepreneurs, and investors from the tourism industry.