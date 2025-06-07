President Dissanayake calls for unity and peace in Hajj message

Posted by Editor on June 7, 2025 - 7:30 am

Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, in his Hajj message, highlights the importance of unity, peace, and equality shown through the pilgrimage.

He also connects the values of Hajj to Sri Lanka’s need for teamwork and shared effort to build a better and more caring country.

Hajj Message of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake:

Today, 7th June 2025, marks the observance of Hajj, the sacred pilgrimage undertaken with profound devotion by Muslims across the world. As the fifth pillar of Islam, this profound spiritual undertaking symbolises Prophet Ibrahim’s unwavering faith and ultimate sacrifice to Almighty Allah.

True faith aspires to perfect society through compassion and establish righteous communities. The Hajj pilgrimage, wherein believers from every nation converge in Makkah in collective worship, powerfully demonstrates how we may live harmoniously with all people of faith through equality and mutual respect. Furthermore, Hajj serves as a living embodiment of commitment and self-sacrifice.

The essence of Hajj lies in bridging divisions and fostering universal brotherhood. As Sri Lanka strives to overcome national challenges and realise our vision of a developed, civilised nation, we require transformative social, economic and political progress. This demands our collective endeavour, goodwill and inclusive participation. Hajj provides a significant platform for such unity of purpose.

To humanity worldwide, Hajj conveys an enduring message of peace while awakening our shared consciousness to the values of equality, fraternity and sacrifice.

This sacred observance, uniting Muslim devotees through common faith, blesses our national endeavour to build an enlightened Sri Lanka, one founded upon brotherhood and goodwill rather than division.

On this auspicious occasion, I extend heartfelt wishes to all Muslim devotees in Sri Lanka and globally for a blessed Eid ul-Adha.

Eid Mubarak!

Anura Kumara Dissanayake

President

Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka

07 June 2025