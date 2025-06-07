ITN Sri Lanka opens new digital media campus

Posted by Editor on June 7, 2025 - 9:52 am

The Independent Television Network Limited (ITN Sri Lanka) is heading toward another historic milestone today (June 7) with the launch of a major new project, the establishment of the MMC ITN Campus.

The MMC ITN Campus is being introduced as a pioneering educational institution dedicated to shaping the next generation of media professionals, broadcasters, digital creators, and communication specialists in Sri Lanka.

Marking its 46th anniversary, ITN Sri Lanka is embarking on a new journey beginning today.

The primary goal of this initiative is to produce digital communicators for the modern world by offering practical training through a digital studio complex equipped with state-of-the-art technology.

The MMC ITN Campus is being established under a new concept proposed by Priyantha Wedamulla, Chairman of ITN Sri Lanka.

Lectures, both practical and theoretical, will be delivered by an academic panel with expertise in digital media.

The curriculum has been designed to go beyond traditional approaches, covering a wide range of areas including digital broadcasting and digital marketing, in response to the ever-evolving media landscape shaped by digital platforms.

Certificate courses offered at the MMC ITN Campus include Multimedia Content Creation, Multimedia Presentation, Social Media Marketing, and Digital Marketing and Communication.