Sri Lankan politicians facing corruption charges flock to temples seeking blessings

Posted by Editor on June 7, 2025 - 10:24 am

Over fifty individuals, including former ministers, politicians, and senior government officials in Sri Lanka, have recently visited various temples, shrines, and kovils across the country to perform religious rituals and seek blessings for peace and protection, according to reliable sources.

Most of these individuals are reportedly facing serious allegations of corruption and illegal accumulation of wealth. Sources say their visits to sacred sites have increased noticeably in recent weeks.

At the Kataragama Devalaya alone, temple sources confirmed that more than twenty former politicians have arrived in recent days to take part in religious rituals. These acts are widely seen as attempts to gain spiritual strength and possibly influence public perception.

In another significant visit, a senior government official currently under investigation for multiple allegations was seen worshipping at the Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi in Anuradhapura. He arrived under special security arrangements and received blessings from senior monks in the area.

Meanwhile, a former Sri Lankan politician currently residing in India is said to have organized a large-scale ritual at a kovil there, seeking divine blessings.

These developments come as nearly twenty politicians and government officials have been taken into custody recently over various corruption-related offenses and administrative irregularities.

Observers say this sudden wave of religious activity by those under scrutiny reflects the growing pressure and uncertainty many of them now face amid intensified investigations and legal proceedings.