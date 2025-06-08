Sri Lanka Railways launch special assistance program for disabled passengers

June 8, 2025

The Sri Lanka Railway Department states that a special program is being implemented to provide facilities for persons with disabilities when traveling by train.

General Manager of Railways, Dhammika Jayasundara, mentioned that these individuals will have the opportunity to receive assistance from railway staff when boarding and alighting from trains.

Accordingly, prior notice must be given by calling the telephone number 1971.

The General Manager further stated that this procedure will take effect from June 15, 2025.