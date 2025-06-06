Chandrani Bandara indicted for corruption over unlawful appointments

Posted by Editor on June 6, 2025 - 10:52 am

Former Minister Chandrani Bandara was indicted today (June 6) before the Colombo High Court on charges of corruption.

She is accused of appointing a person named H.M. Chandrawansa to the post of Project Director at the Ministry of Dry Zone Development during the previous Yahapalana government, while serving as the Minister of Women and Child Affairs and Dry Zone Development, without following proper procedures. She is also alleged to have exerted undue influence on ministry officials to appoint several associates to various positions unlawfully.

The indictments, filed by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC), were submitted before Colombo High Court Judge Aditya Patabendige.

Following this, the judge ordered that the accused be released on two personal bail bonds of 1 million rupees each and instructed that her fingerprints be recorded.