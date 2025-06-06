Mervyn Silva indicted over Rs. 800 Million undeclared assets

The Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) today (June 6) filed an indictment before the Colombo High Court against former Minister Mervyn Silva.

He is accused of committing an offence under the Bribery Act by maintaining assets, vehicles, and bank accounts valued at over Rs. 800 million, an amount alleged to be significantly disproportionate to his legally declared income.

According to CIABOC, the former minister is charged with possessing undisclosed cash, properties, vehicles, and bank accounts worth millions of rupees beyond his legitimate earnings.

The indictment was formally served on the accused before Colombo High Court Judge Aditya Patabendige. Following the filing of charges, the court ordered that Mervyn Silva be released on bail.