Sri Lanka to install facial recognition at all BIA immigration counters

Posted by Editor on June 6, 2025 - 10:10 am

The Minister of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs has announced a decision to install facial recognition cameras at all immigration and emigration counters at Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake, Sri Lanka.

Currently, only about eight counters at BIA are equipped with security cameras, according to Minister Ananda Wijepala. However, the new plan includes installing advanced security devices at 30 counters, with the support of the Sri Lanka Police.

This move is part of an effort to strengthen national security by identifying organized criminals, individuals with outstanding arrest warrants, and others involved in criminal activities when they attempt to leave or enter Sri Lanka.

The facial recognition systems will be monitored around the clock by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), ensuring continuous surveillance and rapid response.