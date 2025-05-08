EU urges Sri Lanka to align laws with International standards to keep GSP+ trade benefits

Posted by Editor on May 8, 2025 - 10:26 am

The European Union (EU) has reminded Sri Lanka that it must align its domestic laws with international human rights and labour standards to continue enjoying trade benefits under the GSP+ scheme.

This reminder was issued in a joint statement after the eighth meeting of the Working Group on Governance, Rule of Law and Human Rights, which operates under the EU-Sri Lanka Joint Commission.

Sri Lanka regained GSP+ status in 2017, after a seven-year suspension due to concerns over wartime human rights issues. Since then, the country has ratified all 27 international conventions required under the scheme. These conventions cover key areas such as human rights, labour rights, environmental protection, and good governance.

In 2023, the EU imported goods worth over €2.6 billion from Sri Lanka. About half of these imports, worth approximately €1.3 billion, benefited from GSP+ preferential access.

The EU acknowledged Sri Lanka’s ongoing economic recovery and reforms supported by the International Monetary Fund (IMF). However, it stressed that improvements in the rule of law and judicial integrity must be central to these reforms.

Both sides also agreed on the important role of civil society in shaping laws and policies. They supported an inclusive approach involving all communities to strengthen Sri Lanka’s truth and reconciliation process a clear sign that the EU continues to monitor post-war accountability efforts.

The recommendations from this meeting will be submitted to the EU-Sri Lanka Joint Commission, which is scheduled to meet in Colombo later this year.

Sri Lanka’s delegation was led by Sugeeshwara Gunaratna, Director General of the Europe and North America Division at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism. The EU delegation was led by Charles Whiteley, Head of the South Asia Division at the European External Action Service.