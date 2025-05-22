Sri Lankan Government to revive salt industry by ending decades of corruption

Posted by Editor on May 22, 2025 - 1:24 pm

Chathuranga Abeysinghe, Deputy Minister of Industry and Entrepreneurship Development, announced that the Sri Lankan government is taking strong steps to rebuild the country’s salt industry, which he says was destroyed by years of corruption and mismanagement.

He explained that both the Ministry of Trade and the Ministry of Industries are now working together to manage and revive this vital sector. According to Abeysinghe, a major goal is to break the long-standing monopoly that has controlled salt production and distribution for decades.

“We will definitely put an end to the decades-long mafia,” he said in a Facebook post made yesterday (May 21), emphasizing the government’s determination to fight back against those who have profited unfairly from the industry.

As part of the recovery plan, salt produced under government management will soon be made available to the public through Sathosa outlets and local cooperatives.

This move is expected to ensure fair prices and broader access for consumers across the country.