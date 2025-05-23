Corruption no longer hides in politics, but in public service – Lal Kantha

Minister of Agriculture, Livestock, Land and Irrigation K. D. Lal Kantha stated that the dignity of the public service was completely destroyed under the previous economic system, and that the entire country has collapsed due to politics and the deterioration of the public service.

He made these remarks yesterday (May 22) at an event held at the Ministry of Agriculture to mark the launch of 500 Highland franchise outlets.

Minister Lal Kantha said that theft, corruption, and fraud have been completely halted and assured the public of this. He further stated that, today, the hiding place of thieves is no longer in politics but within the public service.

He noted that the country is currently in a transformative era and that the government believes the necessary political transition is being managed properly.

He emphasized that all public institutions and the public service had been allowed to deteriorate. In the past, even a village-level public servant was highly respected. However, now, if someone is identified as a public servant, people tend to question whether they are involved in theft or corruption. When someone says they are a ministry secretary, suspicions immediately arise, with the public recalling incidents such as the fertilizer fraud.

The Minister revealed that the Highland and National Livestock Development Board (NLDB) institutions were once intended to be sold, and that an agreement made with India’s Amul company is still in effect, which restricts the ability to expand operations of these two institutions.

Lal Kantha added that steps are being taken to operate these institutions independently of Indian involvement, without causing a major diplomatic issue.

He also mentioned that local investors frequently inquire about opportunities, and that Malaysia recently requested 500 acres of NLDB land to cultivate durians for export. He cautioned that if all local land is allocated for foreign exchange-earning crops, there will be none left for domestic food production, which could lead to a critical situation for the country’s people.

Minister Lal Kantha further said that many people, including himself, still search for a milk bottle labeled “Milco.” He pointed out that although toxic substances have been found in some private sector products, no such issues have ever been reported in state-sector products.