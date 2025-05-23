SLLI marks 75 years with official history book launch

Posted by Editor on May 23, 2025 - 9:25 am

Deputy Minister of Defence, Major General Aruna Jayasekara (Retd), ceremonially launched the official history book of the 1st Battalion of the Sri Lanka Light Infantry (SLLI) on Wednesday (May 21).

The launch took place at the SLLI auditorium in Panagoda, marking the 75th anniversary of the 1st Battalion of the SLLI.

Upon his arrival, the Deputy Minister received a warm welcome from the Commander of the Army, Lieutenant General Lasantha Rodrigo, and the Regimental Commander of the SLLI, Major General Manada Yahampath.

General Shantha Kottegoda (Retd) delivered an inspiring keynote address, reflecting on the regiment’s enduring legacy and distinguished service. Following the address, the first copies of the commemorative book were ceremonially presented to the chief guest and other esteemed dignitaries.

To enhance accessibility, e-versions of the history book were simultaneously launched on the official websites of the Ministry of Defence, the Sri Lanka Army, and the SLLI.

The event brought together a distinguished gathering, including former Army Commanders, retired senior officers, and senior non-commissioned officers of the SLLI – all of whom have played pivotal roles in the regiment’s rich and storied history.

This publication stands as a tribute to the proud heritage, sacrifices, and unwavering dedication of the SLLI over decades of service to the nation.