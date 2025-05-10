The National Vesak Week begins today

The inaugural ceremony of the National Vesak Week will commence today at 1:30 PM in Nuwara Eliya, under the patronage of Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

According to the Ministry of Buddhasasana, Religious, and Cultural Affairs, National Vesak Week will be observed from today (May 10) until May 16, 2025.

Organized under the theme “Associating with Noble Friends”, the week will feature various programs such as almsgiving, observing precepts, and meditation.

Commemorating the 2569th Sambuddha Jayanthi (Triple Blessed Day), Vesak decorations including pandals, lanterns, Vesak zones, devotional songs, and alms-giving will be displayed.

The State Vesak Festival will be centered in the Nuwara Eliya District.

As part of the celebrations, the second phase of the Siam Lanka Dharma Yatra program initiated jointly by the Nuwara Eliya and Badulla Sasana Protection Councils with the Maha Sangha of Thailand will take place from Bandarawela to Nuwara Eliya.

Several development projects are also planned for temples in the Nuwara Eliya District, with assistance from the Tri-Forces.

Meanwhile, in view of Vesak Week, the Government Information Department states that meat shops, race bookies, casinos, social clubs, and liquor stores across the country will be closed on the 12th, 13th, and 14th of this month.