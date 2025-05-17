Sajith leads opposition talks to seize local council control

May 17, 2025

A discussion is scheduled to be held today (May 17) between Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa and several other political parties regarding the establishment of power in local government institutions.

The meeting will take place in Colombo, with the participation of party leaders and representatives from the Samagi Jana Balawegaya.

During the discussions, Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa is expected to hold individual meetings with the general secretaries of each political party.

Meanwhile, representatives of several political parties met with the Opposition Leader in Colombo yesterday (May 16).

In addition, MP Namal Rajapaksa, the National Organizer of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), stated that a representative from his party would participate in today’s discussion with the Opposition Leader.

Discussions have now commenced among all opposition parties regarding the formation of power in local government institutions, following the National People’s Power (NPP)’s failure to secure a majority of members in 186 local authorities.