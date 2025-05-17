Sri Lanka train services hit by one-day strike over promotion demands

Sri Lanka Railways announced that only short-distance train services will operate today (May 17) due to a one-day token strike by the Station Masters’ Union.

Routes such as Galle, Negombo, and Veyangoda are running, while all long-distance services have been suspended.

The General Manager of Sri Lanka Railways, Dhammika Jayasundara, confirmed the disruption, which began at midnight on May 16, 2025.

The strike was organized by the Railway Station Masters’ Union over unresolved demands.

Union Chairman Sumedha Somaratne warned that if their issues are not addressed within a week, they will escalate to an indefinite strike.

As a result of the strike, all scheduled night mail trains were canceled. One train already en route was stopped midway, sent back, and parked. Police were deployed in response to the incident.

The Transport and Highways Ministry expressed its disappointment over the sudden strike, citing inconvenience caused to the public.

A statement from the Ministry said the union’s action was based on two main demands: promotions every five years and stopping new recruitments.

However, the Ministry pointed out that Cabinet approval had already been granted earlier this year to recruit 909 new staff, including 106 Station Masters.

The Ministry questioned the motive behind the strike and assured the public it will take all necessary actions to restore normal train operations.