Court issues arrest warrant for Mahindananda Aluthgamage
The Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court has today (May 16) issued an arrest warrant for former Agriculture Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage.
The warrant was issued in connection with the alleged importation of a substandard shipment of organic fertiliser from a Chinese company in 2021.
Chief Magistrate Thanuja Lakmali issued the order after considering a request submitted by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC).
Accordingly, the court has directed that Aluthgamage be arrested and produced before the court.
On May 14, 2025, the former minister filed a petition at the Colombo Magistrate’s Court seeking anticipatory bail to prevent his possible arrest by the CIABOC. The bail application relates to the same alleged fertiliser deal that took place under the previous government.
Following the petition, Magistrate Thanuja Lakmali issued notice to CIABOC and instructed the Commission to present its submissions regarding the bail application on May 19, 2025.
