Sri Lanka President orders ministries to implement fuel conservation plans

Posted by Editor on March 17, 2026 - 9:04 pm

Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has instructed all Ministries to implement practical, data-driven fuel conservation plans and submit reports promptly to ensure minimal energy use.

The directive was issued during a meeting held today (March 17) at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo with a special committee appointed to oversee the distribution of essential goods.

The committee was formed following a discussion yesterday (March 16) with Ministers and Ministry Secretaries to ensure uninterrupted supply chains in both state and private sectors. Its main goal is to guarantee the availability of essential goods to the public at fair prices without shortages.

During the meeting, attention was given to rising prices linked to increased fuel costs. Officials discussed steps to maintain fair prices for essential food items while protecting farmers. Alternative price control measures were also considered.

Officials from the Ministry of Trade stated that discussions are ongoing with institutions such as Sathosa and private importers to assess fuel needs. A coordinated plan is being developed with the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation to ensure uninterrupted distribution.

Fuel supply arrangements are also being reviewed across key sectors, including tourism, fisheries, agriculture, health, and industry. Measures include continuing the QR system, ensuring fuel for hotels, supplying multi-day fishing vessels, and supporting agricultural activities based on expert recommendations.

Authorities are also working to maintain fuel supplies for port operations, airport services, and industrial production. In the health sector, steps are being taken to secure fuel for transporting medicines and essential supplies.

Efforts are underway to maintain regional fuel reserves and ensure the smooth operation of public transportation. The construction sector is also being managed carefully to minimise economic impact.

President Dissanayake further instructed officials to maintain an updated information system and regularly review data to ensure continuous support for the economy and daily life.

Several Ministers, senior government officials, and representatives from key institutions attended the meeting.