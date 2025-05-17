Shooting and assault on Thusitha Halloluwa in Narahenpita
A shooting incident targeting a vehicle belonging to Thusitha Halloluwa, a former Executive Director of the National Lotteries Board (NLB), occurred tonight (May 17) on Dabare Mawatha in Narahenpita, Colombo.
Although gunshots struck the vehicle’s front windshield, Thusitha Halloluwa and his attorney, who were inside at the time, were unharmed.
According to the Police Media Spokesperson, the attackers also carried out a physical assault, during which Thusitha Halloluwa sustained injuries and was subsequently hospitalized.
A file containing documents that was inside the vehicle was also taken by the attackers before they fled the scene.
The Narahenpita Police are conducting further investigations.
