Sri Lanka marks 16 years since end of war against LTTE

Posted by Editor on May 18, 2025 - 8:00 am

Today (May 18) marks 16 years since the end of the brutal war against the LTTE terrorism that plagued Sri Lanka for over three decades.

The conflict, which caused immense suffering across the country, officially came to an end on May 18, 2009, when LTTE leader Velupillai Prabhakaran was killed by Sri Lankan armed forces in the Nandikadal lagoon.

The end of the war also marked the success of the world’s largest humanitarian operation carried out by Sri Lanka’s security forces. Thousands of civilians who had been held hostage by the LTTE were rescued during this operation, earning deep national gratitude for the armed forces’ bravery and commitment.

To commemorate this significant milestone, the 16th National War Heroes Commemoration Ceremony will be held tomorrow (May 19), from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at the National War Hero Cenotaph in Sri Jayawardenepura, Kotte.

Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Defence held a press conference on May 16 to announce the preparations. Defence Secretary Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyakontha (Retd) presided over the event and emphasized the importance of remembering the sacrifices made by the armed forces, Police, and Civil Security Department. He stated that the Ministry and the Tri Forces remain committed to honoring the legacy of the fallen heroes and preserving their memory for future generations.

The ceremony will be held with the gracious presence of Deputy Minister of Defence Major General Aruna Jayasekara (Retd), representing the President. Also expected to attend are Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka, Admiral of the Fleet Wasantha Karannagoda, and the Marshal of the Air Force, along with senior military officers, Ministry officials, and families of war heroes.

The event will feature wreath-laying ceremonies, military tributes, and special commemorations, allowing the nation to pay its respects. In addition to the main event, a series of island-wide community welfare programs will be conducted by the armed forces, Police, and Civil Security Department as part of the commemorations.

The Ministry of Defence has invited all citizens to unite in remembrance of the country’s war heroes and express their appreciation for the unmatched dedication shown in protecting Sri Lanka’s sovereignty and security.

Commanders of the Navy and Air Force, the Army Chief of Staff, and a large number of media representatives are also expected to participate in the commemorative event.