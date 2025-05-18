Sajith Premadasa slams Government over CEB losses, condemns proposed tariff hike

Posted by Editor on May 18, 2025 - 10:14 am

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa has strongly criticized the government for attempting to pass on the financial burden of the Ceylon Electricity Board’s (CEB) losses to the public through a sharp increase in electricity tariffs.

In a statement issued yesterday (May 17), Premadasa pointed to the CEB’s staggering Rs. 18 billion loss in the first quarter of this year, attributing it to what he described as “inefficient and weak management” by the government.

He accused the authorities of abandoning their promises to the public by proposing a nearly 20% increase in electricity tariffs in a bid to recover the losses. “This move not only violates previous commitments but also imposes an unjust burden on the people,” Premadasa said.

The Opposition Leader further noted that the government had earlier pledged to reduce electricity bills by 13%, and condemned the reversal of that commitment. He reaffirmed that the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) will stand firmly with the people in a democratic struggle against the proposed tariff hike.