President leads 16th National War Heroes Remembrance Ceremony today

Posted by Editor on May 19, 2025 - 9:19 am

A senior government official has confirmed that President Anura Kumara Dissanayake will participate in the 16th National War Heroes Remembrance Ceremony being held today (May 19).

There was public discussion surrounding the President’s participation since the Ministry of Defence’s prior announcement regarding the event did not mention his attendance.

However, the ceremony will be held today under the patronage of the President.

The Ministry of Defence states that the 16th National War Heroes Commemoration Ceremony will take place on May 19, 2025, from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at the National War Hero Cenotaph in Sri Jayawardenepura, Kotte.

Deputy Minister of Defence Major General Aruna Jayasekara (Retd), will also participate in the ceremony.

Military leaders including Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka, Admiral of the Fleet Wasantha Karannagoda, and Marshal of the Air Force are also scheduled to attend.

This ceremony is held as a national tribute to the heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice to protect the sovereignty and security of Sri Lanka.

A series of community welfare programs organized by the armed forces, police, and civil defence department across Sri Lanka will also take place in parallel with the remembrance.

The Ministry of Defence urges all citizens to unite in honoring the country’s war heroes and to reaffirm the nation’s collective gratitude for their dedication and service.