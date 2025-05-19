Chamara Sampath Dasanayake granted bail

Posted by Editor on May 19, 2025 - 10:50 am

New Democratic Front (NDF) Parliamentarian Chamara Sampath Dasanayake was granted bail by the Badulla Magistrate’s Court this morning (May 19).

Badulla Magistrate Nujith de Silva released MP Dasanayake on bail, set at two sureties of 1 million rupees each.

MP Chamara Sampath Dasanayake, who had been held in remand custody in connection with a case filed under the Public Property Act, was brought before the Badulla Magistrate’s Court around 9:00 AM today.

The case, filed by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) under the Public Property Act, alleges that Dasanayake misused 1 million rupees provided by a state bank in 2016 during his tenure as Chief Minister of the Uva Province. The funds were intended for the distribution of school bags to preschool children.

Previously, he was granted bail by the Colombo Magistrate’s Court on two separate occasions in relation to similar cases. However, he was remanded again after being produced before the Badulla Magistrate’s Court on corruption charges.