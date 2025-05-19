Mahindananda appears in court over substandard fertilizer case

Posted by Editor on May 19, 2025 - 12:14 pm

Former Minister of Agriculture Mahindananda Aluthgamage appeared before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court this morning (May 19) after an arrest warrant was issued against him.

The warrant was issued on May 16 by Colombo Chief Magistrate Thanuja Lakmali, based on a request from the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC). The arrest is linked to an ongoing investigation into the alleged importation of a shipment of substandard organic fertilizer from a Chinese company during his time as Agriculture Minister in 2021, under the previous government.

Before the arrest warrant was issued, Aluthgamage had filed a petition at the Colombo Magistrate’s Court seeking anticipatory bail, as he expected CIABOC might arrest him over the case. In response to this petition, the Chief Magistrate instructed the Bribery Commission to present its position to the court today (May 19).

Following the issuance of the warrant, the court ordered that Aluthgamage be arrested and brought before the court in connection with the alleged fertilizer deal.