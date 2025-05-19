Milan Jayathilake arrested
May 19, 2025
Former Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Member of Parliament Milan Jayathilake was arrested this morning (May 19) by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC).
