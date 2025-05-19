May 19 2025 May 19, 2025 May 19, 2025 NoComment

Milan Jayathilake arrested

Posted by Editor on May 19, 2025 - 12:58 pm

Milan Jayathilake

Former Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Member of Parliament Milan Jayathilake was arrested this morning (May 19) by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC).

