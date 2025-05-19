Sri Lankan President visits Mihindu Seth Medura to inquire into welfare of war heroes

Posted by Editor on May 19, 2025 - 1:24 pm

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake paid a visit this morning (May 19) to the Mihindu Seth Medura convalescent home in Attidiya, where he inquired into the health and well-being of the resident war heroes currently receiving long-term care at the facility.

During the visit, the President engaged warmly with the veterans, taking time to speak with them and offer his well wishes. He also observed their artwork and creative projects, appreciating the efforts and talents of those undergoing rehabilitation.

Speaking during the visit, President Dissanayake noted that the thirty-year conflict had left a lasting impact on the nation, with many from both the North and South suffering not only the loss of life but also severe physical injuries, including the loss of limbs and permanent disabilities. He reiterated his firm commitment to ensuring that such a tragedy is never repeated.

The President also emphasised his continued dedication to the welfare and development of disabled war heroes and their families, stating that their well-being remains a top priority for his administration.

In addition to meeting with the residents, the President held discussions with the medical professionals and staff at Mihindu Seth Medura. Particular attention was given to identifying areas where medical and rehabilitative services could be further enhanced to better serve the needs of the veterans.

The visit was attended by the Secretary to the Ministry of Defence, Air Vice Marshal Thuyiyakontha (Retd); the Commander of the Army, Lieutenant General Lasantha Rodrigo; the Commandant of Mihindu Seth Medura, Brigadier W.G.S.D.S. Rajakaruna; the Director of Army Welfare and Rehabilitation, Brigadier W.A.S. Wijedasa; and several other senior military officials, officers, and staff members.