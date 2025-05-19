Mahindananda remanded until May 26, 2025

Posted by Editor on May 19, 2025 - 1:32 pm

Former Agriculture Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage has been remanded until May 26, 2025.

Aluthgamage appeared before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court this morning (May 19), following an arrest warrant issued against him on May 16, 2025.

The warrant was issued by Colombo Chief Magistrate Thanuja Lakmali, based on a request from the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC).

The arrest is connected to an ongoing investigation into the alleged importation of a shipment of substandard organic fertilizer from a Chinese company during his tenure as Agriculture Minister in 2021, under the previous government.

Prior to the issuance of the arrest warrant, Aluthgamage had filed a petition at the Colombo Magistrate’s Court seeking anticipatory bail, anticipating possible arrest by CIABOC in relation to the case. In response, the Chief Magistrate instructed the Bribery Commission to present its position to the court today (May 19).

Following the warrant’s issuance, the court ordered that Aluthgamage be arrested and produced before the court in connection with the alleged fertilizer deal.