U.S. Embassy Colombo issues travel advisory for Americans in Sri Lanka

Posted by Editor on March 6, 2026 - 6:29 pm

The U.S. Embassy in Colombo has advised American citizens in Sri Lanka that many commercial travel options to the United States remain available despite ongoing developments in the Middle East affecting some travel routes.

In a statement issued today (March 6), the Embassy said the U.S. Department of State places the highest priority on the safety and security of Americans worldwide.

It noted that although travel through parts of the Middle East has faced disruptions, limited routes through the region have resumed while several commercial options that avoid transit through the Middle East remain available.

The Embassy encouraged American citizens in Sri Lanka who plan to return to the United States to consider these alternative travel routes.

It also stated that American citizens whose travel plans have been affected can speak with a Consular Officer during walk-in hours held from Monday to Thursday between 1:00 PM and 2:00 PM.

For urgent assistance, or if they cannot visit during these hours, citizens can contact the Embassy’s American Citizen Services Unit by telephone at +94-11-202-8500 or send a message through the U.S. Citizens Services Navigator online service.

In addition, the Embassy encouraged American citizens to enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive the latest security updates from the nearest U.S. embassy or consulate during their travels.

The Embassy emphasized that the safety and well being of American citizens remains its top priority.