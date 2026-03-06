CEB to be restructured into six companies from March 9, 2026
An Extraordinary Gazette notification has been issued by the Minister of Energy, Kumara Jayakody, making provisions to establish six successor companies by assigning the functions and duties of the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) to them.
The Gazette notification has been issued to take effect from March 9, 2026.
According to the Gazette, provisions have been made to establish six successor companies responsible for electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and system operations.
Accordingly, the remaining provisions of the Sri Lanka Electricity Act, No. 36 of 2024, except for several specified sections, will come into effect from March 9, 2026, thereby officially initiating the restructuring of the Ceylon Electricity Board.
