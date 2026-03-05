Sri Lanka takes charge of Iranian vessel Iris Bushehr and 208 crew amid ongoing conflict

Posted by Editor on March 5, 2026 - 10:34 pm

Sri Lanka has decided to formally take charge of the Iranian vessel Iris Bushehr and its 208 crew members, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake announced during a special media briefing today (March 5).

The President said the decision was made after several days of discussions with relevant authorities, diplomatic missions, the ship’s captain, and the Iranian Embassy. The vessel had reported to Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on March 4, 2026, requesting permission to enter a Sri Lankan port either on March 4 or March 5.

Speaking at the briefing, President Dissanayake emphasised that Sri Lanka must handle the situation as a neutral state in accordance with international law, including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea. He noted that the case is unusual because the ship belongs to one side involved in an ongoing conflict, which requires Sri Lanka to strictly follow international obligations.

“We cannot act hastily. We must work based on international agreements and commitments. Both parties need to reach an understanding,” the President said.

According to him, Sri Lankan authorities maintained continuous communication with the ship’s crew, the captain, and the Embassy of Iran in Sri Lanka, which kept the Iranian government informed throughout the discussions.

After these talks, Sri Lanka proposed taking the vessel and its crew under its care according to established international procedures. The President confirmed that a common understanding was reached on the safe removal of the crew and the placement of the vessel.

However, he said the ship will not be brought into Port of Colombo, the country’s main commercial harbour. Although the vessel remained near the Colombo port area, detaining it there could disrupt maritime operations. The President noted that some shipping lines had already expressed concern, including the possibility of higher insurance premiums.

Instead, the vessel will be moved to the Port of Trincomalee area. Before that, the crew will be transferred to Colombo.

Sri Lanka Navy vessels have already approached the Iris Bushehr, and the operation to offload personnel is currently underway. A total of 208 individuals are expected to be brought ashore, including 53 officers, 84 cadet officers, 48 senior sailors, and 21 sailors.

The crew members will be transported to Colombo by Sri Lankan naval vessels. After the evacuation is completed, a small operational team made up of Sri Lankan naval personnel and essential members of the ship’s crew will jointly sail the vessel to the Trincomalee port area.

President Dissanayake said the transfer will take place only after all necessary preparations are completed to ensure the safe landing of all personnel.

He stressed that Sri Lanka has acted carefully and consistently throughout the situation.

“We are not biased towards any state, nor are we subordinate to any state. We act as a free and sovereign nation,” the President said.