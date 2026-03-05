Sri Lanka raises concerns in talks with Iran and Israel over Middle East crisis

Posted by Editor on March 5, 2026 - 6:32 pm

Sri Lanka has expressed grave concern over the escalating conflict in the Middle East while seeking assurances for the safety of more than 29,000 Sri Lankans living in Israel.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism Vijitha Herath held separate discussions with the foreign ministers of Iran and Israel as the regional situation continues to develop.

Herath stated that he spoke with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on March 4, 2026 regarding the rapidly evolving situation in the Middle East.

During the discussion, Sri Lanka expressed serious concern about the escalation of hostilities and reaffirmed the importance of diplomatic dialogue to restore peace in the region.

The minister also held talks with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar on March 5, 2026, focusing on the safety and well being of Sri Lankan nationals currently living in Israel.

According to Herath, more than 29,000 Sri Lankans are residing in Israel, and protecting citizens abroad remains a top priority for the Sri Lankan government.

He said that during the conversation, Israel provided assurances regarding the safety of Sri Lankan nationals while both sides also discussed the urgent need to pursue regional peace through diplomatic channels.

The discussions come amid growing international concern over the escalating tensions in the Middle East.