Sri Lanka transfers Iranian vessel IRIS Bushehr crew to Colombo

Posted by Editor on March 6, 2026 - 9:23 am

A total of 204 individuals from the Iranian naval vessel IRIS Bushehr have been brought to the Colombo Port, the Sri Lanka Navy confirmed today (March 06).

According to Sri Lanka Navy Media Spokesperson Commander Buddhika Samapath, the remaining persons who were on board the vessel are also being transported to Colombo and the process is currently underway.

He further stated that the IRIS Bushehr is scheduled to be taken to the Trincomalee Port later today.

The vessel had earlier requested permission to enter Sri Lanka. President Anura Kumara Dissanayake said the government decided to allow the vessel to enter the country based on a humanitarian policy.

The President made these remarks during a special media briefing held at the Presidential Secretariat last night (March 05).