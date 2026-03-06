Mar 06 2026 March 6, 2026 March 6, 2026 NoComment

Two dead, 15 missing after boat capsizes in Jaffna

Posted by Editor on March 6, 2026 - 1:16 pm
Ambulance lights

File photo: Ambulance (not related to the incident / Photo by YANGHONG YU on Unsplash)

Two people have died after a boat capsized at the Gurunagar Jetty in Jaffna today (March 6).

Hospital sources said that the condition of three others who were admitted to hospital following the accident is critical.

It is reported that 25 pilgrims were travelling on the vessel, and search operations have been launched to locate 15 individuals who are still missing.

FB Share
WhatsApp
REPLY