Two dead, 15 missing after boat capsizes in Jaffna

Posted by Editor on March 6, 2026 - 1:16 pm

Two people have died after a boat capsized at the Gurunagar Jetty in Jaffna today (March 6).

Hospital sources said that the condition of three others who were admitted to hospital following the accident is critical.

It is reported that 25 pilgrims were travelling on the vessel, and search operations have been launched to locate 15 individuals who are still missing.