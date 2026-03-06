Sri Lanka Police warn of drone security threats

Sri Lanka Police have instructed all police stations to closely monitor the import, sale, and repair of drones amid concerns they could be misused to threaten national security or carry out terrorist attacks.

In a press release issued today (March 06), police said it has become necessary to take further steps to prevent situations where drones or unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) could be used in a way that poses a risk to national security.

Authorities noted that the importation, sale, and operation of drones in Sri Lanka must be carried out in accordance with the provisions of the Civil Aviation Act No. 14 of 2010.

However, information received by the police indicates that some institutions are importing drones and trading their spare parts in ways that could potentially threaten national security.

As a result, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) has instructed all police stations across the country to pay close attention to institutions importing drones or UAVs and their spare parts.

Police have also been directed to monitor businesses involved in selling and repairing drones within Sri Lanka and ensure that their activities comply with the provisions of the Civil Aviation Act.

In addition, police stations have been told to maintain proper records related to these activities as part of the monitoring process.