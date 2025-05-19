May 19 2025 May 19, 2025 May 19, 2025 NoComment

Sri Lanka Police: 46 shootings, 100+ arrested, 41 guns seized in crime crackdown

The Sri Lanka Police have reported a total of 46 shooting incidents across the country from January 1 to May 19, 2025.

According to Police Spokesman SSP Buddhika Manatunga, 31 of these incidents have been identified as connected to organised criminal gangs.

Ongoing investigations into these incidents have led to the arrest of more than 100 suspects.

The police have also seized a total of 41 firearms, which include 27 pistols and 14 T-56 assault rifles.

SSP Manatunga emphasized that the police are continuing efforts to curb organised crime and bring those responsible to justice.

