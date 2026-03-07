Pakistan raises petrol and diesel prices by 55 Rupees per liter

March 7, 2026 - 9:17 am

Petrol and diesel prices in Pakistan have been increased by 55 Pakistani rupees per liter from midnight on March 07, 2026, following a decision by the government amid the ongoing crisis in the Middle East.

According to foreign media reports, the Pakistani government took the decision due to rising global oil prices linked to the conflict situation in Iran.

Pakistan raised consumer prices for diesel and petrol by about 20 percent on Friday (March 06). In a televised message, Petroleum Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik announced what he described as a historically large increase of 55 rupees per liter.

Following the revision, the price of diesel has risen to 321.17 rupees per liter, while petrol has increased to 335.86 rupees per liter.

“We have taken this decision under compulsion because of a sharp surge in petroleum prices globally,” the minister said.

Authorities stated that the new fuel prices will remain in effect for the next seven days, and the government will reassess prices on a weekly basis.

The price increase is expected to push inflation higher and place additional pressure on Pakistan’s already struggling population.

Before the announcement, long queues were seen at fuel stations in major cities such as Lahore and Karachi, with many people rushing to fill their tanks.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif warned the public against hoarding fuel and said strict action would be taken against those attempting to stockpile it.

The petroleum minister also assured that Pakistan currently has sufficient petrol reserves but noted that the government plans to manage supplies carefully due to uncertainty over how long the Middle East crisis will continue.

Pakistan mainly imports its oil from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates through the Strait of Hormuz.