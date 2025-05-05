Sri Lanka Customs to publicize names of offenders to curb fraud and tax evasion

Posted by Editor on May 5, 2025 - 12:29 pm

Sri Lanka Customs has announced that it will begin publicly revealing the names of individuals and institutions found guilty of customs law violations.

These names will be published on the official Sri Lanka Customs website (www.customs.gov.lk) starting in June 2025.

This move is part of a broader effort to reduce customs fraud, prevent tax evasion, and improve the accuracy of government revenue collection. It also aims to enforce import and export regulations more strictly and minimize the illegal movement of goods in and out of the country.

According to Sri Lanka Customs Media Spokesperson and Additional Director General of Customs, Seevali Arukgoda, the goal is to discourage fraudulent practices while encouraging voluntary compliance among importers and exporters. By making this information publicly available, Customs hopes to motivate honest taxpayers and apply pressure on offenders to pay the taxes they owe.

Only the names of individuals and organizations found guilty following proper investigations and formal inquiries under the Customs Ordinance will be published. These investigations are conducted in accordance with legal procedures to ensure fairness and accountability.

In addition to this measure, Sri Lanka Customs has established a Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing Unit. This unit was formed under the guidance of the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL). It is tasked with conducting deeper investigations into customs-related offences that may be linked to financial crimes or security threats.

If any suspicious individuals or entities are identified, the unit will report them to the FIU and the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for further action.

Sri Lanka Customs stated that this initiative is part of a new series of measures aimed at strengthening enforcement, protecting state revenue, and aligning with international standards in combating financial crime and terrorism financing.