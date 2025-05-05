Schools closed and public services limited due to LG elections in Sri Lanka

In preparation for the upcoming Local Government Elections in Sri Lanka, the Ministry of Education has announced that all schools will be closed today (May 5) and tomorrow (May 6).

Schools will reopen as usual on May 7, 2025.

In addition to school closures, several key public services will be temporarily suspended or limited during this period:

Motor Revenue License Counters: All counters in the Western Province will remain closed today and tomorrow. However, the Western Province Chief Secretary's Office has stated that vehicle owners can renew their licenses without any late penalties on the first day of reopening, paying only the standard fee.

Registration of Persons: The Department for the Registration of Persons has announced that one-day and regular public services at its head office and provincial offices will be suspended on May 6 and 7.

Authorities advise the public to plan accordingly and complete urgent tasks before services are halted. Normal operations are expected to resume after the election period.