19-year-old killed in Mount Lavinia shooting
Posted by Editor on May 5, 2025 - 7:45 am
A 19-year-old youth was shot dead on Beach Road, Mount Lavinia, this morning (May 5), police said.
According to the police, two unidentified individuals who arrived on a motorcycle carried out the shooting and fled the scene.
The victim, who sustained critical injuries in the incident, was admitted to the Colombo South Teaching Hospital in Kalubowila.
However, he succumbed to his injuries shortly after.
The deceased has been identified as a 19-year-old resident of Orban Place, Dehiwala.
Mount Lavinia Police are conducting further investigations.
