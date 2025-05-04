Four students arrested in connection with Sabaragamuwa University suicide

Four students were arrested today (May 4) in connection with the ongoing police investigation into the suicide of a student from the Department of Engineering Technology at Sabaragamuwa University.

The arrests were made as part of an investigation conducted by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) into the death of 23-year-old Charith Dilshan, a second-year student at the university’s Faculty of Engineering Technology. Dilshan was found dead on April 29, 2025, having taken his own life by hanging from a tree behind his house.

His death allegedly followed a ragging incident that occurred on the university premises.

According to family members, Dilshan had shared details of his harrowing experiences with his aunt shortly before his death.

Several fellow students told the media that they had lodged a complaint with the Samanala Wewa Police regarding the incident. They claimed that the group responsible had continued to rag first-year students, including the deceased.

A suicide note written by Dilshan was presented during the inquest, which was conducted by Dr. Amila De Mel, the Judicial Medical Officer at the Gampola Teaching Hospital.

Police stated that the arrested individuals are third-year students at Sabaragamuwa University.

On May 2, 2025, police recorded statements from 20 university students who had allegedly been subjected to ragging.

Following the instructions of Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) Priyantha Weerasooriya, the investigation into the alleged ragging incident involving Charith Dilshan was handed over to the CID on May 3, 2025.

